Home

Education

Tamil Nadu Announces Holiday For Schools, Colleges And Govt Offices On This Date

Tamil Nadu Announces Holiday For Schools, Colleges And Govt Offices On This Date

Tamil Nadu has announced a holiday for all educational institutions and government offices on account of Diwali 2023. For which date has the holiday been announced, read here.

School Holiday Announced By Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Diwali 2023 is round the corner and everyone is in a festive mode. There is confusion regarding the date when Diwali is being celebrated and therefore there is confusion regarding the Diwali Holiday this year. Tamil Nadu has announced a holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices on account of Diwali. Diwali 2023 Date is November 12 which is a Sunday and thus the state government has announced a holiday for Monday, November 13. This has been done keeping in mind the people who are travelling to their native town to celebrate the festival as now, they will be able to comfortably return on Monday and join work/classes on Tuesday, November 14.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.