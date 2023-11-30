Home

Education

Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools in Chennai to Remain Closed Today; Orange Alert Issued For City

Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools in Chennai to Remain Closed Today; Orange Alert Issued For City

Due to continuous heavy downpours, schools in Chennai will remain closed today, November 30, 2023.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday News: Heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu disrupting normal life. Due to continuous heavy downpours, schools in Chennai will remain closed today, November 30, 2023. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Taking to X(formally Twitter), news agency ANI tweeted, “Schools in Chennai remain closed due to continuous heavy downpour here. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.”

Trending Now

According to the IMD, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till 10:00 am Thursday morning.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life. Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday(November 29), and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, causing major traffic snarls across the city. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur.

IMD Weather Update For Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Be alert and prepared! 🌧️ Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between 2nd & 3rd December. Get ready and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/akUAcBKnsb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 29, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.