Tamil Nadu school holiday today: Schools closed in Tiruchendur after heavy overnight rain; Check details

Schools in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchendur were closed on November 26 after heavy overnight rainfall caused waterlogging on school premises. The IMD has also issued a heavy rain warning for seven districts, while moderate showers are expected in several other parts of the state.

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(PTI/File)

Schools in Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district remained closed on Thursday, November 26, after heavy overnight rain flooded school premises and caused waterlogging in several areas. The rain started around midnight and continued until Thursday morning, leaving school grounds filled with water. Following the situation, Thoothukudi District Collector Vishu Mahajan announced a holiday for schools across the Tiruchendur circle.

The holiday order applies only to schools in the Tiruchendur area. Schools in other parts of Thoothukudi district will remain open unless separate instructions are issued by the authorities.

The closure comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall and strong winds in several parts of Tamil Nadu. The weather warning covers seven districts, while moderate rainfall is expected in several other areas.

Why are schools closed in Tiruchendur?

Continuous rainfall throughout the night led to water accumulation on school campuses in Tiruchendur. As the situation could make it difficult for students and staff to reach schools safely, the district administration decided to declare a holiday.

The decision was taken by District Collector Vishu Mahajan after assessing the local weather conditions and waterlogging.

Parents and students in other parts of Thoothukudi district should note that the holiday is limited to the Tiruchendur education circle and does not apply to the entire district.

Tamil Nadu weather alert: 7 districts may receive heavy rain

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely in Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday.

The weather department has also warned of heavy showers in the hilly areas of Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. Strong winds may accompany rainfall in these regions.

The department said a low-pressure area extending from the Gulf of Mannar towards the southwest Bay of Bengal is influencing weather conditions over Tamil Nadu.

Moderate rain forecast in 11 districts

Apart from the seven districts under the heavy rainfall warning, moderate showers are expected in several other parts of the state. These include Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur and Ariyalur, along with the Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

Moderate rainfall is also likely in Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi.

Overall, the weather department’s forecast covers 18 districts, with southern Tamil Nadu likely to receive the heaviest rainfall.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain alert, particularly in places prone to waterlogging and in hilly regions where heavy rain and strong winds could affect normal movement.

The IMD’s November 26 district-level forecast also mentions the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, in several districts. The warning is part of a broader spell of rain expected across Tamil Nadu between November 25 and 27.