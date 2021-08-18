Tamil Nadu School Reopening News: As the COVID cases have gone down, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed the schools to resume classes from 9 to 12 from September 1. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that the students and teachers will be screened before the classes fully resume.Also Read - Can You Get Infected With Multiple Variants of COVID-19? All You Need to Know

The suggested measures from the state government include proper sanitation facilities in the campus, maintaining six-feet distance while seating the students, staggering timetables and creating awareness among students and teachers. Also Read - New Zealand Reports 7 Delta Cases of COVID-19 Including One Fully Vaccinated in Latest Community Outbreak

It must be noted that the state government had earlier on August 6 said that the schools would be reopened for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 following chief minister MK Stalin’s meeting with medical experts. The government had also asked schools to operate with 50% attendance at a time. Also Read - Is Blood Clotting a Reason for Longer COVID-19 Syndrome?

Tamil Nadu government allows re-opening of schools for classes 9th to 12th from 1st September with COVID19 protocols, teachers and other staff to be fully vaccinated — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

As per the fresh guidelines, the state government said that students and teachers would be screened in a week’s time by medical teams and symptomatic students or staff shall not be allowed inside school premises. The state government also added that the authorities must ensure that sanitizers or soap along with water should be made available.

In the SOPs, the government has asked schools to ensure only 50% of the students are allowed at a time. “Health Inspectors/Block Health Supervisors/Non-medical Supervisors to be assigned to each and every school including private institutions to monitor the follow-up of SOPs,” the government order noted.

Corona cases: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 1,804 new COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 25,92,436 on a day when the total number of samples tested by the health department breached the four-crore mark in the state. The death toll rose to 34,579 with the addition of 32 new fatalities, a government bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,917 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,37,632 leaving 20,225 active infections.

Chennai with 209 fresh cases, Coimbatore 206, Erode 167, Thanjavur 121, Salem 117 and Chengalpet 110 were the six districts with the highest number of new infections. Ramanathapuram and Tirupathur recorded the least number of new infections by adding 5 cases each.