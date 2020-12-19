New Delhi: Despite a dip in the number of coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government is reportedly planning to defer its decision on reopening of schools. This comes after more than 150 people at IIT Madras tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, schools were supposed to reopen in January. Also Read - Kerala Will Conduct Exams For Classes 10 & 12 in March, College Reopening on This Date | Check Details Here

Speaking to a local daily, a senior official from the School Education Department said that the Palaniswami-led government was planning to reopen schools, especially for board exam students in January, after Pongal. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Girl Cooks 46 Dishes In Just 58 Minutes, Enters UNICO Book of World Records

“However, looking at IIT-Madras and Anna University virus spread, besides test results of other higher education institutions which are expected soon, authorities are considering postponing opening of schools till normalcy is restored,” he told DTNext. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Hints At Ties With Rajinikanth For Polls, Invokes AIADMK Icon M G Ramachandran's Legacy

The Tamil Nadu Government had launched classes through its education Television channel, following the extended lockdown while several private and aided schools switched to online mode of teaching. Notably, schools and colleges across India have been shut since March 25 when the lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earier on Friday, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,134 new cases of coronavirus and 12 related deaths, taking the overall tally to 8.04 lakh and total fatalities to 11,954.