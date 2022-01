Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to reopen offline classes in schools for students of classes 10-12 from next month, according to multiple media reports. The state’s school education department is contemplating reopening schools for classes 10-12 from February as board exams are scheduled for May.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed Till February 15 Amid COVID Surge, Online Classes to Continue

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a virtual meeting with school principals, teachers, and bureaucrats on Tuesday, discussed the possibility to reopen schools for classes 10-12 in February.

The state school education department has already announced board exams in the month of May and two revision tests to be held in January and March for students attending the board exam in May. However, with the schools closed due to the third wave of the pandemic, the revision tests stand cancelled.

Recently, Poyyamozhi had announced that the state government would conduct the board examinations for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th in May, and with only less time remaining for the board examination, the school education department wants to reopen classes.

However, sources in the school education department told IANS that the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme for students of classes 1-8 is receiving a good response from students, parents, and teachers and that it was bridging the learning gap for students.

The minister told IANS: “We have already recommended the reopening of school for students of classes 10-12 as the board examinations for these classes commences in May 2022. Teachers have also recommended that classes are reopened so that students get to cover the portions properly before the board examination is on.”

The state is expecting an announcement on the reopening of school for classes 10 to 12 during the next round of relaxations the state is expected to bring out in the days to come.

(With inputs from IANS)