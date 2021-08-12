Chennai: As the COVID-19 situation across the country is gradually improving, various states are planning to reopen schools. The schools in Tamil Nadu are also preparing in full swing to reopen for classes 9-12 from September 1, given the situation of the pandemic during that time. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin had said that the state would reopen for students of classes 9-12 from September 1 onwards if the pandemic situation is under control.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Budget To Focus on Climate Change, Threats To Coastline Erosion

Schools that were shut since the closure due to Covid in 2020 are conducting major renovation work to welcome students in their schools. While several schools need total renovation especially those in the government sector, aided schools need minor work to make the classes fit for the return of students. Also Read - This Garment Factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur Has Promised Gold Rings to Tailors | Know Why

Speaking to news agency IANS, M. Pugazhendi, a teacher at a private aided school in Erode, said, “The reopening of classes for students from IX to XII is welcome news but the schools have to do some renovation works here and there for the students to be in classes. The online classes had taken a toll on both the students and teachers alike but there was no other option during the Covid-19 pandemic period.” Also Read - School Reopening News: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, States Plan to Resume Classes in Coming Week | Complete List Here

Most of the aided school managements have been maintaining their schools ever since lockdowns were lifted partially and this has led to reopening their classes without much fuss.

George Varghese, Principal, St Josephs School, Trichy told IANS, “We had maintained our school properly since lockdown was lifted and hence not much is to be done to reopen for students of classes IX to XII. We welcome the state government decision to reopen schools and online classes were no substitute for classrooms. However, there was not much option and hence we had to conduct online classes.”

Tamil Nadu minister for school education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the government is ready to reopen schools for Class IX to XII students depending on the pandemic situation. In a statement, the minister said that preliminary works are being carried out in schools before reopening of classes.

Minister also said that Standard Operating Protocol will be maintained in schools and 50 per cent of the students will reach schools in shifts from September 1 onwards.

(With IANS Inputs)