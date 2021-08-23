Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2021: The result and mark sheet for Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate, TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 will be declared on Monday, August 23 at 11 am. According to an official notification, students will be able to check their TN SSLC results on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 10 results will be announced via a press conference. This year, around 9 lakh students had registered for the examination.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Latest Update: Schools to Open For Classes 9 & Above From September 1, Theatres From Monday

"According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth," the DGE TN has informed candidates.

To check Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2021 and download their Class 10 mark sheet, student must follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below:

Visit the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in .

and . Scroll towards the link that reads ‘SSLC Result 2021’ link

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth to login

Your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results will be displayed on the screen

Check and download TN SSLC 10th Result 2021

Take a print of the mark sheet for future reference

This year, the TN SSLC Class 10 exams were canceled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hence the board had decided to declare TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 based on an internal assessment policy. According to the assessment policy, quarterly or half-yearly exams have been given a weightage of 80%, while the weightage of students’ attendance stands at 20%.

While announcing that the Class 10 students will be declared pass, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said: “Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations.”

Last year, the Tamil Nadu board declared SSLC results on August 10 and the pass percentage was at 100%. A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year.