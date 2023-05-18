Home

Education

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: DGE TN Class 10th, HSE (+1) Result Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

live

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: DGE TN Class 10th, HSE (+1) Result Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

TN 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 at dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2023 Concludes; Check Tentative 10th Result Date, How to Download Scorecard

TN 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) board exams 2023 tomorrow, May 19, 2023. Along with the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023, the Board will announce the TN Class 11th result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. According to the exam schedule, the class 10th exams were conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on TN 10th Result 2023 result time, website, pass percentage, mark sheet download direct link.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.