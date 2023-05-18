ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: DGE TN Class 10th, HSE (+1) Result Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in
live

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: DGE TN Class 10th, HSE (+1) Result Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

TN 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 at dge.tn.gov.in.

Updated: May 18, 2023 4:12 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time, Tamil nadu class 12 result,Tamil Nadu,tamil nadu class 10 result,TNDGE class 12 result,tamil nadu board result 2023, 12th result 2023 tamil nadu, 12th result 2023, 10th result 2023 tamil nadu, tamil nadu 12th result 2023 date, tn sslc result date 2023, tn sllc result 2023 date, tamil nadu 10th result 2023 date,, Education News,, TN 10th Result, TN SSLC Result 2023, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Class 10 result date 2023, Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023, tn sslc results 2023, tn 10th result 2023,tn 10th exam time table 2023, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2023 Concludes; Check Tentative 10th Result Date, How to Download Scorecard

TN 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) board exams 2023 tomorrow, May 19, 2023. Along with the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023, the Board will announce the TN Class 11th result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. According to the exam schedule, the class 10th exams were conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023.

Also Read:

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on TN 10th Result 2023 result time, website, pass percentage, mark sheet download direct link.

Live Updates

  • 4:06 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023

    1. Candidate’s name

    2. School name

    3. Registration number

    4. Date of birth

    5. Subject-wise and total marks secured

    6. Division

    7. TN result status

  • 3:50 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: When Was Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam Held?

    The class 10th exams were conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: Check Details Here

    Exam conducting authority – Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu


    TN Class 10 Exam dates     – April 6 to April 20, 2023


    TN 10th result expected date(tentative)    : May 19, 2023


    TN 10th result date:     May 19

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: Check DGE TN Class 10th, HSE (+1) Result Date And Time

    DGE TN Class 10th Result Date And Time: At 10 AM


    DGE HSE (+1) Result Date And Time:     At 2:00 PM

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023 LIVE: How To Check SSLC Marksheet Online at dge.tn.gov.in

    1. Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in 2023.

    2. On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download SSLC Exam – March 2023 Results.”

    3. Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

    4. Submit details and TN 10th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

    5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories