Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022 Latest News: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare the Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) 2022 results tomorrow, June 20, 2022. Once declared, the students can check their mark sheet by visiting the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced by the State Education Minister in a press conference which is to be held at Anna Centenary Library.

As per the Tamil Nadu Board timetable, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board examinations were conducted between May 6 to May 30, 2022. The exam was held in an offline pen and paper mode. The exams were held between 10 AM to 1:15 PM. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams were held between May 5 to May 28, 2022. This year, more than 25 lakh students have appeared for the Tamil Nadu board exams.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Check List of Websites to Download Scorecard

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge1tn.nic.in

www.dg2tn.nic.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus 2 scorecard.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2022: Steps to check Scorecard/Marksheet?

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Tami Nadu Class 10/Class 12 Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your Tamil Nadu Class 10/ Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2022: Check Passing Marks?

In order to qualify for the examination, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in all the subjects. If the students scored below 35 marks then they will be declared as fail. These students will have to appear for the compartment exams.