Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu, on Friday said it will declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 on August 23. This year, over 9 lakh students had registered for class 10 with Tamil Nadu Board affiliated colleges and on Monday, they will be able to check their results at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

It must be noted that the state had earlier decided to pass all students, thus it is expected that like other boards, Tamil Nadu too is likely to announce 100% results. Last year, the TNDGE had passed all 9.7 lakh students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the guidelines of the state, students need to secure at least 35 marks to pass the SSLC exam. As the board exams were cancelled this year due to Pandemic, the students will be assessed based on alternative assessment criteria which will include the performance of the student throughout the year as well as their past year performances.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: Here’s how to check score

Visit any of the following portals: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in Click on the TN SSLC result link provided on the homepage Enter the required details to download your results Submit the details and then check your TN SSLC result from the next page

List of websites to check TN 10th Result 2021