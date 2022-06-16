Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2022 Date & Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced the date and time to release TN SSLC Results 2022. The TNDGE has said that it will declare the Class 10 and 12 results of the state board examinations on June 20, Monday.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022 Likely to Release on June 17: Check Steps to Download Marksheet

The board exam results for Class 12 will be declared at 9.30 am, while that for Class 10 will be released at 12 pm, a statement from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday said. The results will be sent to the students through SMS to the mobile phone numbers that they have submitted in their schools. Also Read - TN 12th Result 2019: 93.64 Per Cent Girls Pass Against 88.57 Per Cent Boys

Where to check Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2022?

The results can be checked at these websites: Also Read - TN HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result Declared, 91.3 Per Cent Pass Exam