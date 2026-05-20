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Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Declared: How to check DGE TN Class 10th Result through Digilocker, UMANG, SMS

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Declared: How to check DGE TN Class 10th Result through Digilocker, UMANG, SMS

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 will also be accessible via DigiLocker, SMS facilities, and UMANG.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: How to check DGE TN Class 10th Result through Digilocker, UMANG, SMS(File)

TN 10th Public Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the results of the Class 10 public examinations for the 2025-26 academic year on Wednesday, bringing an end to the anxious wait of lakhs of students and parents across the state. According to an official press release issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations, the results will be formally released at 9.30 a.m. by School Education Minister Rajmohan at the Arignar Anna Centenary Library complex in Kotturpuram, Chennai.

Thousands of students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are expected to check their results immediately after the official declaration.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan admits breach, promises NEET to be held in Computer-based test mode from next year

Students who have appeared for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) examination can access their Tamil Nadu Board TN 10th Marks 2026 by entering their registration number and date of birth. The TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2026 will be declared at 9:30 AM. The Tamil Nadu DGE TN Class 10th Result 2026 can be accessed at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

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The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker, SMS facilities, and UMANG. Along with the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result, the authorities will share the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other key statistics. Following the announcement, students can access their marksheets online through tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

This year, the board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 11 to April 6. The HSC+1 exams were held from March 3 to March 27.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2026: DGE TN Class 10th Result At tnresults.nic.in?

Visit the official website at or . On the homepage, Click the link, “TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and TN 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2026: How to Check DGE TN Class 10th Result Via Digilocker?

If you have registered for Digilocker and your TN SSLC 10th result is available on the platform, log in to your Digilocker account.

result is available on the platform, log in to your Digilocker account. Now, log in using your username and password. If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

Click on Tamil Nadu under the ‘education’ tab.

A new tab will appear on the screen and the list of education boards and universities will appear on the screen.

Now look for the respective board ‘ TN SSLC .’

.’ Submit details and the mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, labels him kingpin

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2026 on UMANG: How to Check DGE TN Class 10th Result?

If you have registered for UMANG and your TN SSLC 10th result is available on the platform, log in to your UMAG account.

result is available on the platform, log in to your UMAG account. Now, log in using your username and password. If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

Click on Tamil Nadu under the ‘education’ tab.

A new tab will appear on the screen and the list of education boards and universities will appear on the screen.

Now look for the respective board ‘ TN SSLC .’

.’ Submit details and the mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

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