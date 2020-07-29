New Delhi: Amid Coronavirus scare, Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education and Youth Development K A Sengottiyan has announced that no admission in government, government- aided and private schools will take place till the time schools are shut. The admission of sudents will only take place after the schools are reopened. Also Read - COVID-19 Bat Theory: New Study Finds Coronavirus Has Been Circulating in The Animal For Decades

Already, he said, some schools, mainly private ones, have been instructed to not release the marks of Plus-two students but some schools have done that. The education department would taken action against those schools, the Minister said.

As of Tuesday, Tamil Nadu reported 6,972 fresh coronavirus infections within a day, the State Health Department had said. In a statement issued, the department added 6,972 people turned COVID positive taking the total tally till date to 227,688. Around 4,707 people were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number of cured patients to 165,956. The state recorded deaths of 88 patients taking the total toll till date to 3,659.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the COVID-19 infection table with 1,107 persons testing positive for the virus and its total tally stands at 96,438. The active cases in the city are at 12,852 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 769.