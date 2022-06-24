Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu or TNDGE has announced the application dates for the Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022.Also Read - International Flights: Air Tickets to UAE, Qatar, Kuwait Become Costlier From Tamil Nadu. Here’s Why

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam 2022 Registration Date: The candidates who wish to appear for supplementary exams to improve their TN 10th Result 2022 and TN 12th Result 2022 can apply for the exams from June 27, 2022 onwards. Also Read - Tip Tip Barsa Paani...! 6 Most Romantic Places In India For Perfect Honeymoon During Monsoons

TN 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Key Details

Regular students can apply for the supplementary exams from June 27, 2022 to July 4, 2022.

Regular candidates can apply for the improvement exams through their respective schools.

For the Tamil Nadu HS + 2 Supplementary Exams 2022, students are required to submit an application fee of Rs 235 which is inclusive of the exam fee, online fee and other fee.

For Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exams 2022, students need to pay an application fee of Rs 175 which is inclusive of exam fee and online fee.

Last Date To Apply:

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the TN Supplementary Exams 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 is July 4, 2022.

Students are required to submit their hall ticket, provisional certificate, statement of marks and complete the application process before the last date.

Important Note:

Candidates who fail to apply within the specified date will be provided a tatkal option to apply from July 5 to 7, 2022. However, students would then be required to submit a late fee of Rs.1000 for TN 12th Exams and Rs. 500 for TN 10th Exams. Also Read - Protests Erupt In These Tamil Nadu Districts Over Dumping Of Garbage From Kerala