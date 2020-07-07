Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced that the TN Board +2 Class 12 Results 2020 will be announced at 5 PM today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Also Read - Meet 'Bob-Cut' Sengamalam, An Elephant in Tamil Nadu Who's Going Viral Because of Her Unique Hairstyle

The results were expected yesterday but it was postponed last minute. The Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan the Tamil Nadu Plus 2 exam results will be declared in the first week of July as the evaluation was almost complete.

The TN 12th exams were conducted in March and around 9 lakh students appeared for the board exams. However, the evaluation process got delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the remaining Class 10 and 11 exams were cancelled and students will be marked based on the other subjects and internal assessment. The results for the same are yet to be announced.

Here’s how to check you Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official TN results website – tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result

Step 3: Enter the relevant details in the required fields and submit

Step 4: Your TN 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save for future reference