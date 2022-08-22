TN 10th Supplementary Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu(TN) will declare the result for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary examination 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the TN 10th Supplementary Result by visiting the official website(s) — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary examination was conducted between August 02 to August 08, 2022.Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Salary Up to Rs 81,100

It is to be noted that TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 is also expected to release soon. As per several media reports, the supplementary examination results are expected to be declared by the end of August 2022. However, DGE TN has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result. Candidates can check the official website, and the steps to download the mark sheet here.

TN 10th/12th Supplementary Result 2022: Check Tentative Dates

TN 12th Supplementary Exam Result: expected to be declared by the end of August 2022.

TN 10th Supplementary Exam Result: expected to be declared by the end of August 2022.

Check Official Websites to Download TN 10th/12th Supplementary Result 2022

Check Steps to Download TN 10th/12th Supplementary Result 2022

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in

and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download TN 10th/12th Supplementary Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your TN 10th/12th Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu(TN).