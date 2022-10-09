TN TET Admit Card 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the admit card for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET) examination. Eligible candidates can download the TN TET admit card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at trb.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu TN TET examination will be conducted between October 14 to October 19, 2022, in two different sessions.Also Read - LIC, Banking, Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022: List of Top Govt/Private Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Late comers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of on-line submission of application form 24-07-2022 Last Date of submitting the Application form 27-07-2022 Date of Examination TNTET – Paper I 14-10-2022 Date of Examination TNTET – Paper II will be announced later

HOW TO DOWNLOAD TAMIL NADU TN TET ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST TNTET PAPER-I – 2022 COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION ADMIT CARD.”

A new page will open on the screen.

Now click on the link that reads, “Click here to download Admit Card.”

Click on the applicant login and enter the required login credentials such as the registered number and password.

Your TN TET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board.