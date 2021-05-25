Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh on Tuesday said that the state will conduct the class 12th board examination. The minister also said that it will be decided based on the situation of the pandemic. “Today we’re going to send a draft to Central minister after Chief Minister’s approval,” Anbil Mahesh said. Also Read - As COVID Cases Dip, Madhya Pradesh Plans To Begin Unlocking Process from June 1

As per the reports, in the meeting conducted by the Centre on May 23, the Tamil Nadu government expressed their interest in conducting the Class 12 exams in the state. The mode of conduction of the exams and the paper pattern has not been decided by the government yet. Also Read - Now Dogs Can be Trained To Sniff Out Covid Positive Patients, Could be Used At Airports

COVID Situation in Tamil Nadu: Also Read - Ration Cardholders in This State to Get ₹4,000 Under Covid-19 Assistance Scheme. Read Details

Tamil Nadu recorded 34,867 new COVID-19 cases and 404 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Monday. The fresh cases, including one returnee from neighbouring Puducherry, pushed the caseload to 18,77,211 and the deaths took the toll to 20,872, the department said. According to a bulletin, 27,026 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 15,54,759 leaving 3,01,580 active infections. Chennai reported further decline in new infections with 4,985 people contracting the contagion, totalling 4,83,757 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities with 6,460 deaths.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,68,194 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,64,69,766. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,899 cases, Coimbatore 4,277 and Erode 1,467, Kanyakumari 1,083, Madurai 1,453, Thiruvallur 1,231, Thiruvannamalai 1,120, Tiruppur 1,808 and Tiruchirappalli 1,268 cases. Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thirupathur, Thiruvarur, Tuticorin, Virudhunagar reported new infections in excess of 500, the bulletin said.