Home

Education

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Announces Vacancies, Here’s How You Can Check

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Announces Vacancies, Here’s How You Can Check

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has issued a new notification announcing vacancies for Gr-II Constables, Gr-II Jail Warders and Fireman roles. Check the eligibility criteria and and steps to apply.

TNUSRB PC Vacancies 2023

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has issued a notification announcing 3,359 vacancies for the roles of Gr-II Constables, Gr-II Jail Warders and Firemen under TNUSRB Police Constable Post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above mentioned posts from August 18 to September 17 via the official website of TNUSRB- tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The dates for the exams have not yet been released.

Trending Now

TNUSRB PC Vacancies: How To Apply

To apply for the available vacancies, you have to first open the official website of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board- tnusrb.tn.gov.in

On the home page of the website, find the link that reads ‘Online Application for TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2023’ and click on the same.

Your next step is to register yourself on the portal by filling the required details and then login using your user id and password.

Upload the necessary documents and fill the form carefully; double-check what you have filled and then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

For your reference, save and download your TNUSRB PC recruitment application form. You will now be sent a provisional registration id and password on your email address.

Eligibility Criteria For TNUSRB PC Recruitment

To apply for the mentioned positions, there is an eligibility criteria that you must meet. You can apply for the posts if you have cleared your Class 10 from an institution and board recognised by law, you know how to read, write and speak in Tamil and your age must be between 18 and 26 years on 1 July, 2023. For reserved categories, the age limit has been relaxed.

The notice reads that the candidates can either apply in sports allotment or the one dependent heir; if there are no students for the former, the applicants in the dependent succession quota will fill their places. It also states that 20% of the total vacancies will be reserved for candidates whose medium of instruction from class 1 to 10 was Tamil.

Selection Process for TNUSRB PC Recruitment

The eligible candidates who apply for the same, will have to clear a few tests to get recruited by the TNUSRB; these comprise of two written examinations, a physical measurement test, an endurance test and a test to check physical efficiency. This will be followed by document verification and then a final provisional select list will be released.

The application fee is Rs. 250 and it has to be paid by online mode; it can be via internet banking, credit card, debit card or UPI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES