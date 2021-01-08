TANCET 2021: Anna University will start the registration process for TANCET 2021 on January 19, 2021. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the TANCET 2021 can apply through the official website of TANCET Anna University i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. The last date to apply for the exam is till February 12, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on TANCET 2020 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Provide the required information and press ‘Next’ button.

Step 4: Candidates will receive secret key.

Step 5: Login to the account using credentials and fill in all the details.

Step 6: Make the payment and click on submit button.

Step 7: Once the application forms are submitted, candidates can keep a hard copy of the same page for further need.

Here, we have also mentioned the complete schedule so that the students don’t miss important dates:

Commencement of Registration of Application: January 19, 2021

Last date for Registration of Application: February 12, 2021

Checking Final Status of Application: February 17, 2021

Downloading of Hall Tickets: March 5, 2021

Announcement of Results: On or Before April 16, 2021

Downloading of Mark Sheets: On or Before April 20, 2021

Documents Required:

All candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to register online along with the documents. The documents required for registration are Class 10, Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate, diploma registration (if you are a diploma holder), a passport size photo, copy of community certificate in pdf format, image of your signature in jpg format, and particulars required for online payment.