TANCET 2021: The Anna University has released the TANCET 2021 Application Form. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the application form on the official website of the i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. The candidates can apply for the state-level entrance exam on or before February 12, 2021, at 5:00 pm. The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 20 and 21, 2021 through offline or pen-and-paper mode at various centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.

The TANCET 2021 is scheduled on two dates- March 20 and 21, 2021 in shifts depending on the postgraduate course. The MBA and MCA entrance exams are scheduled on March 20, 2021, while the test for M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan is scheduled on March 21, 2021.

Timing:

The MCA entrance exam shall be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm while the MBA entrance exam shall take place from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. TANCET 2021 for the science and engineering postgraduate courses shall take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University TANCET

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2021 Registration link provided

Step 3: Enter the details in the TANCET 2021 registration link

Step 4: Login Credentials and fill the TANCET 2021 application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the TANCET 2021 online application fee

Step 6: Click on the final Submission

The candidates must note that the last date to register for the exam is February 12, 2021, up to 5:00 pm. Candidates can check the status of their application form on or before January 17, 2021. Authorities shall release the TANCET 2021 Admit Cards on March 5, 2021. Results for the same are expected to release on or before April 16, 2021.