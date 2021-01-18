TANCET 2021: The candidates who are preparing for TANCET 2021, we have some important news for you. The Anna University will be releasing the TANCET 2021 application forms on the official website. According to the schedule available, the TANCET 2021 applications will be released on the official website at 10 AM. Soon after the formal release of the application form, the same will be available on the official website of the university i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. Also Read - TANCET 2021: Anna University To Begin registration on This Date At tancet.annauniv.edu, COMPLETE Schedule Here

The candidates must note that the last date for students to complete the TANCET 2021 applications is February 12, 2021. Students appearing for the TANCET 2021 examinations are advised to visit the official website to check the TANCET 2021 application details.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register themselves:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University TANCET

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2021 Registration link provided

Step 3: Enter the details in the TANCET 2021 registration link

Step 4: Login using the Login Credentials and fill the TANCET 2021 application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the TANCET 2021 online application fee

Step 6: Click on the final Submission

Here are all the important details of TANCET 2021:

The TANCET2021 exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 20 and 21, 2021 for the MBA, MCA, M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Plan programmes.

The hall tickets for TANCET 2021 will be available for download on the official website on March 5, 2021.

The link to download the admit card will be provided on the official website.

The TANCET 2021 hall ticket will include the candidate details and the examination details.

The TANCET 2021 results are scheduled to be released on the official website on or before April 16, 2021.