TANCET 2021: Anna University which conducts Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or known as TANCET 2021 has extended the deadline for the registration. Anna University conducts the TANCET 2021 for admission to MCA, MBA, ME/MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses in various Engineering/ technical institutes in Tamil Nadu.

Candidates who are interested and eligible to take admission are advised to register online on the official website of tancet.annauniv.edu at the earliest for the purpose.

TANCET Exam 2021: Important dates to remember

As the date has been extended till February 16, 2021, candidates can check the final status of the application by February 23, 2021, and download hall tickets by March 5, 2021.

TANCET Exam 2021: Check The Revised Schedule Here

Registration Starts- January 19

Last Date to Register- February 16

Final Status of Application- February 23

TANCET 2021 Hall Tickets- March 5

MBA Exam- March 20, 2021 (2:30 pm – 4:30 pm)

MCA Exam- March 20, 2021 (10:00 am – 12:00 noon)

ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan- March 21, 2021 (10:00 am – 12:00 noon)

for general information, candidates can get the TANCET 2020 question booklet from the Centre for Entrance Examination at a cost of Rs 25 per booklet.