TANCET 2022 Admit Card: Anna University has released the TANCET 2022 Admit Card today, May 2, 2022. All those who are planning to appear for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022, can download their hall tickets from the official website of TANCET —tancet.annauniv.edu.

When will TANCET 2022 be Held?

This year, Anna University will conduct the TANCET exam for MCA, MBA courses on May 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the exam for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses will be conducted on May 15, 2022. The TANCET exams will be held in two shifts — the morning shift will begin from 10: 00 AM and conclude at 12:00 noon. The afternoon shift will begin at 2.30 PM and end at 4:30 PM. It is to be noted that the registration process ended at 4:00 PM on April 21, 2022.

Date Course Session / Timings 14th May 2022 – Saturday MCA 10.00 AM To 12.00 NOON MBA 2.30 PM To 4.30 PM 15th May 2022 – Sunday M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan 10.00 AM To 12.00 NOON

One can download the TANCET 2022 Admit card using the steps given below.

TANCET 2022 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, Click on TANCET 2022 Hall Tickets option.

option. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your TANCET 2022 Hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: TANCET 2022 Hall ticket is a mandatory document without which students will not be allowed entry inside the examination hall.