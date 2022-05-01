TANCET 2022 Admit Card: As per the official schedule, Anna University will release the TANCET 2022 Admit Card tomorrow, May 2, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022, can download their hall tickets from the official website —tancet.annauniv.edu. This year, Anna University will conduct the TANCET exam for MCA, MBA courses on May 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the exam for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses will be conducted on May 15, 2022.Also Read - JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 991 Posts on jssc.nic.in; Apply From May 20

The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts — the morning shift will begin from 10: 00 AM and conclude at 12:00 noon. The afternoon shift is scheduled to begin at 2.30 PM and end at 4:30 PM. It is to be noted that the registration process ended at 4:00 PM on April 21, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the Steps, through which candidates can download the admit card.

TANCET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download