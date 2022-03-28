TANCET 2022: Anna University will release the TANCET 2022 application form on March 30, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 by visiting the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. The registration process will end at 4:00 PM on April 18, 2022.Also Read - RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Apply For 294 Posts at rbi.org.in Before April 18

This year, Anna University will conduct the TANCET exam for MCA, MBA courses on May 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the exam for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses will be held on May 15, 2022. The exams will be held in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 10: 00 AM and end at 12:00 noon. The afternoon shift is scheduled to begin at 2.30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the interested candidates can register themselves:

TANCET 2022: How to Register

Go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2022 registration link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration details.

Login again using the Login Credentials and fill the TANCET 2022 application form.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future use.

Application Fee

SL.No Programme SC/SCA/ST Candidates

Belonging to Tamilnadu Others 1. For One Programme

(M.B.A or M.C.A or M.E / M.Tech / M.Arch / M.Plan) Rs.400 Rs.800 2. For Every Additional Programmes Rs.400 Rs.800

List of Documents Required