TANCET 2022 Registration: Anna University has extended the application date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022. Now the last date to fill the TANCET 2022 application form is April 21, 2022. Candidates who have not registered for the exam yet can do so by visiting the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu. It is to be noted that the registration process will end at 4:00 PM on April 21, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the Steps, and list of documents required for registration. Check here.

TANCET 2022: How Can I Apply Online?

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2022 Online registration link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the registration details.

Login again using the credentials and fill the TANCET 2022 application form.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Save, Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

TANCET 2022: Direct Link to Apply

When Will TANCET 2022 Exam be Held?

This year, Anna University will conduct the TANCET exam for MCA, MBA courses on May 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the exam for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses will be conducted on May 15, 2022. The exams will be held in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 10: 00 AM and conclude at 12:00 noon. The afternoon shift is scheduled to begin at 2.30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

What Are the Documents Required For TANCET 2022 Registration?

Photo –Image file in jpg format – Height -300pxand Width -200px – File size should be less than 50 KB.

Signature – Image file in jpg format – Height – 70px and Width -200px to -File size should be less than 11 KB.

SC/ST Community Certificate in Pdf format for Fee Concession.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.