TANCET Registration 2022: Anna University will end the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2022 tomorrow, April 18, 2022. Candidates who have not registered for the exam yet, can do so by visiting the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu. The registration process will end at 4:00 PM on April 18, 2022.

When Will TANCET 2022 Be Held?

This year, Anna University will conduct the TANCET exam for MCA, MBA courses on May 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the exam for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses will be held on May 15, 2022. The exams will be held in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 10: 00 AM and end at 12:00 noon. The afternoon shift is scheduled to begin at 2.30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

How can I Apply for TANCET 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the interested candidates can register themselves:

Go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2022 registration link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the registration details.

Login again using the credentials and fill the TANCET 2022 application form.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

TANCET 2022: Details Needed For Online Registration?

Email id &Mobile Number

Date of Birth

SSLC Registration Number

Community

Nativity

HSC/Diploma Registration Number

TANCET 2022: Documents Needed For Registration?

Photo –Image file in jpg format – Height -300pxand Width -200px – File size should be less than 50 KB.

Signature – Image file in jpg format – Height – 70px and Width -200px to -File size should be less than 11 KB.

SC/ST Community Certificate in Pdf format for Fee Concession.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.