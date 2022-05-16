TANCET 2022 Result: Anna University has announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 result date. The TANCET Result 2022 will be declared on or before June 10, 2022. “Announcement Of Entrance Test Results : On or Before 10.06.2022.” reads the official statement issued by the University. Once the results are declared, Candidates can download it by visiting the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.Also Read - Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 34 Posts at mha.gov.in| Check Salary, Other Details

The University has conducted the TANCET exam for MCA, and MBA courses on May 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the exam for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses was held on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The exams were held in two shifts. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps, through which candidates can download their results. Also Read - Goa Board HSSC, SSC Result 2022 Declared For Term 1 Exams; Here's How to Download

TANCET 2022 Result: Here’s How to Download at tancet.annauniv.edu

Visit the official website of tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” TANCET 2022 Result .”

.” Enter the login credentials.

Your TANCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 20; Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply