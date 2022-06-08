TANCET 2022 Result: Anna University will declare the result for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2022 tomorrow, June 09, 2022. Once declared, candidates can download their scores through the University’s official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. “The result will be declared on June 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM,” reads the official statement. The TANCET exam for MCA and MBA courses was held on May 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the exam for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses was held on May 15, 2022.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs. 1,40000; Apply For 400 Posts From June 15

The exams were held in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning shift began from 10: 00 AM and continued till 12:00 noon. The afternoon shift began at 2.30 PM and ended at 4:30 PM. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which candidates can download their TANCET 2022 Scores.

TANCET 2022: How to Download Result?

Go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TANCET 2022 Result .”

.” Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your TANCET 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download TANCET 2022 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.