TANCET 2022 Result: Chennai’s Anna University has announced the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 on Thursday (June 9). All candidates who have appeared for the TANCET, 2022 can check the result on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. The TANCET 2022 exam was held on May 14 and May 15, 2022 for candidates seeking admission to courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech.), Master of Architecture (MArch.), Master of Planning (MPlan.).Also Read - TANCET 2022 Result Date, Time Confirmed: Check Steps to Download Scores

“Hall Tickets must be preserved and to be produced at the time of admission. Minimum eligibility marks will be stipulated by the admitting authorities of respective universities in their notification for admission,” reads the notification. Also Read - TANCET 2022 Result Date Announced by Anna University; Check Details Here

Follow Steps to Check TANCET Result 2022:

Visit the TANCET official website 2022 – tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the direct link to check the result.

Enter log in credentials in TANCET login 2022 – email ID and password.

Check all the details mentioned in the result.

Download the TANCET result for future reference.

All candidates must check for personal details, roll number, rank obtained, marks secured, qualifying status, and other details in their scorecard. All students who will qualify for the TANCET 2022 will be called for the TANCET counselling process.