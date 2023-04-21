Home

TANCET 2023: Anna University to Release Scorecard Tomorrow; Know How To Check at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 Scorecard Expected Date And Time: Candidates can view their TANCET Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the University at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The last date to download the TANCET Scorecard 2023 is May 20.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

TANCET 2023 Scorecard Expected Date And Time: Anna University, Chennai will publish the scorecard for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET – 2023) tomorrow April 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the common entrance test held on March 25, and March 26 can view their TANCET Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the University at tancet.annauniv.edu. “Once the score card is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data,” reads the official statement on the website.

The examination is conducted for the candidates that seek admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu. The last date to download the TANCET Scorecard 2023 is May 20. The University declared the TANCET Result 2023 on April 14.

TANCET 2023 Exam – Highlights

Date of Examination Registered Appeared Absent TANCET – MCA (25.03.2023) 9820 9279 541

(5.51%) TANCET – MBA (25.03.2023) 24468 22774 1703

(6.96%) CEETA-PG (26.03.2023)

(ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) 4961 4350 611

(12.32%) Total 39,249 36403 2855

(7.27%)

TANCET 2023 Scorecard: Step By Step Guide to Check Result?

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the interested candidates can check scorecards themselves:

Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2023 scorecard link available on the homepage.

Enter the login details such as email address and password.

Your TANCET Scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future use.

NOTE: For any corrections in the profile data (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, and Nativity), the students are informed to utilize the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com. These corrections should be done before downloading

the scorecard. Once the scorecard is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data.For more details, visit the official website.

