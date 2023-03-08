Home

TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket Release Date And Time: Only Registered candidates will be able to download the TANCET MCA admit card and TANCET MBA admit card by logging into the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket Likely on March 11; Check Syllabus, Previous Year Question Paper Here

TANCET 2023 Exam Schedule, Admit Card: Anna University, Chennai, the exam conducting body, will conduct the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET – 2023) examination for MCA, and MBA courses on March 25, 2023. The University will issue the TANCET 2023 hall tickets likely on March 11, 2023. Only Registered candidates will be able to download the TANCET MCA admit card and TANCET MBA admit card by logging into the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

This year, the entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts. The MCA examination will be conducted between 10:00 AM to 12 noon whereas the MBA examination will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to Download TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket? A step by step guide here

Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the ‘TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets’ link.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your TANCET hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference.

TANCET 2023 Exam Schedule: Check the Programme-Wise Time table here

Name of the Programme Date of the examination Duration of examination TANCET – M.C.A 25.03.2023 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon TANCET – M.B.A. 25.03.2023 02.30 p.m. to 04.30 p.m CEETA-PG

M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. 26.03.2023 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon

TANCET MCA Syllabus 2023

The question paper will have the following sections: Quantitative ability, Analytical reasoning, Logical reasoning, Computer awareness. A few questions may also be on verbal activity, basic science etc.

TANCET MBA Syllabus 2023

The question paper will have sections to

Evaluate the candidate’s ability to identify critically the data and apply the data to business decisions from given typical business situations.

Evaluate the skill of the candidate in answering questions based on the passages in the comprehension.

Evaluate the skill on solving mathematical problems at graduate level including those learnt in plus two or equivalent level.

Test on determining data sufficiency for answering certain questions using the given data and the knowledge of mathematics and use of day-to-day facts.

Test the knowledge on written English with questions on errors in usage, grammar, punctuation and the like.

In order to assist candidates in comprehending the exam format and marking scheme for the exam, we have provided you with the previous year question paper(2022).

TANCET MCA QUESTION PAPER 2022 PDF DIRECT LINK

TANCET MBA QUESTION PAPER 2022 PDF DIRECT LINK

TANCET – 2023 is conducted for the candidates that seek admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

