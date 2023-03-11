Home

TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket Released on tancet.annauniv.edu; Check How to Download, Exam Datesheet and More

TANCET 2023 for MCA and MBA aspirants will be held on March 25 in two shifts. Candidates appearing for the examination can login and download their hall tickets through the official website.

TANCET 2023: Tamil Nadu’s Anna University has released the hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023. Candidates appearing for the examination can login and download their hall tickets through the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2023 for MCA and MBA aspirants will be held on March 25 in two shifts. The morning shift examination will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Step-by-step Guide to Download TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.

Go to the TANCET hall ticket download page.

Enter the asked details and login.

View and download your hall ticket.

Take a printout for the exam day.

All candidates must carry their hall ticket/admit card on the day of examination. The hall ticket must be kept carefully until admission process is over as it will also be required at later stages during admission and counselling.

The TANCET examination is conducted every year for admissions into MCA and MBA courses in Anna University, Annamalai University, Government-aided colleges as well as several self-financed colleges in Chennai.

