TANCET 2023 Exam: Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Official Website, Eligibility Here

TANCET 2023 Exam Date at tancet.annauniv.edu: As per the schedule, the University will conduct the TANCET exam for MCA, and MBA courses on March 25, 2023.

TANCET 2023: The registration process will begin on February 01.

TANCET 2023 Exam Date: Anna University, Chennai has released the examination date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET – 2023). As per the schedule, the University will conduct the TANCET exam for MCA, and MBA courses on March 25, 2023. Meanwhile, the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG 2023) exam for the MTech, ME, MArch, and MPlan degree programmes will be held between 10:00 AM to 12 noon on March 26. The registration process will begin on February 01.

The MCA exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 12 noon whereas the MBA examination will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. TANCET – 2023 is conducted for the candidates that seek admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu. Check important dates, the official website, steps to fill up the application form, and other details here.

TANCET 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Programme Date Time TANCET – M.C.A 25.03.2023 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon TANCET – M.B.A. 25.03.2023 02.30 p.m. to 04.30 p.m CEETA-PG

M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. 26.03.2023 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon

TANCET 2023: Registration Dates Here

Commencement of Registration of Application: February 01, 2023

Last date to apply: February 22, 2023

TANCET 2023 Registration: Step By Step Guide to Apply Online?

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the interested candidates can register themselves:

Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2023 registration link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration details. Login again using the credentials and fill up the TANCET application form.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

Why is CEETA-PG – 2023 Conducted?

CEETA-PG – 2023 is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from the candidates who seek admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and Government Engineering Colleges only. Limited number of monthly Scholarships offered by Government of Tamil Nadu are available to the students as per merit and following the reservation norms to pursue the higher studies.

Test Fee

Programme SC/SCA/ST

of Tamil Nadu Others TANCET – M.C.A Rs.500/- Rs.1000/- TANCET – M.B.A. Rs.500/- Rs.1000/- CEETA-PG

M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan.

(* inclusive of Counselling Charges for admission) Rs.750/-*

+ GST on Counselling fee of Rs.250/- Rs.1500/-*

+ GST on Counselling fee of Rs.500/-

Eligibility Criteria Here

M.B.A: A pass in a recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration and obtained at least 50% (45% in the case of BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST candidates belonging to Tamilnadu) in the qualifying degree examination.

10 + 2 + 3 / 4 /5 years pattern (or)

10 + 3 years Diploma +3 years pattern or

B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Arch. / B.Pharm. (or) (i) 10 + 2 + AMIE* (or) (ii) 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE.*

For more details, please visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.