TANCET 2023 Result Declared at tancet.annauniv.edu; Know How to Check

TANCET 2023 Result Expected Date And Time: All those candidates who have appeared for the common entrance test can check and download the TANCET Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the University at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 Result Expected Date And Time: Anna University, Chennai has declared the result for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET – 2023) today, April 14, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the common entrance test can check and download the TANCET Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the University at tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the schedule, the University conducted the TANCET exam for MCA, and MBA courses on March 25, 2023. Meanwhile, the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG 2023) exam for the MTech, ME, MArch, and MPlan degree programmes was conducted between 10:00 AM to 12 noon on March 26. Candidates can download the TANCET 2023 scorecards from April 20.

“The results for TANCET/CEETA-PG-2023 will be released on 14.04.2023 in the TANCET web portal https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet. Further, the Scorecard may be downloaded from the same web portal during the period from 20.04.2023 to 20.05.2023.” reads the official notification.

TANCET 2023 Result: Step By Step Guide to Check Result?

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the interested candidates can register themselves:

Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2023 result link available on the homepage.

Enter the login details such as email address and password.

Your TANCET Reult 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future use.

Name of the Pogramme Date Time TANCET – M.C.A 25.03.2023 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon TANCET – M.B.A. 25.03.2023 02.30 p.m. to 04.30 p.m CEETA-PG

M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. 26.03.2023 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon

TANCET – 2023 is conducted for the candidates that seek admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu. For more details, please visit the official website at .

