TANCET Admit Card 2021: Anna University is expected to release TANCET Admit Card 2021 on Friday, March 5. Once released, those who are appearing for TANCET 2021 examination can download their admit card from the official website—tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET MBA and MCA exams will be conducted on March 20, 2021, while TANCET M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan will be held on March 21, 2021. Also Read - TANCET 2021: Registration Date Extended Till Feb 16, Candidates Can Check Final Status on Feb 23

TANCET 2021 examination timings

10 AM to 12 PM

2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

TANCET Admit Card 2021: Follow These Steps to download

Visit the Website of Anna University for TANCET 2021.

Click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ section flashing on the home page or menu.

A new web link or page will open

Enter your registered Email ID and Password to log in.

TANCET Admit Card 2021 would be displayed on the screen once logged in.

Download TANCET Admit Card 2021 and take a print out for future reference.