The Anna University has announced the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 exam. The varsity conducted the postgraduate entrance examination on March 20 and 21, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the university i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of the university i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

On clicking the link, the portal to check the result appears on the screen.

Candidates need e-mail id and password to access it and check result.

Once the details are submitted, the result for TANCET 2021 entrance exam is displayed on the screen. TANCET result, individual marks and qualifying status is mentioned.

The candidates must note that the Mark sheet of TANCET 2021 will release on April 08, 2021. The candidates will be able to download their marksheet from Atancet.annauniv.edu.