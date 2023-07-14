Success Story: From Dental Surgeon to Civil Servant, Read Tanu Jain’s Inspirational Journey

Home

Success Story: If you are a UPSC aspirant and quite familiar with educational reels, then there might be chances that you know Tanu Jain – one of the most popular IAS Officers that conduct mock interviews for the aspirants. Her motivational speeches and interview techniques have helped several aspiring candidates to succeed in the competitive examination. At present, she is working as an Assistant Director at DRDO. She even conducts mock interviews at Drishti IAS coaching. Let’s take a look into her life journey here:

Tanu Jain And Her Schooling

Tanu Jain’s academic career began in the bustling Sadar Bazaar. She grew up in a middle-class family. While applying for a scholarship for her Bachelor of Dental Surgery(BDS) Degree, her father advised her to consult a distant relative who happened to be a civil servant. This meeting sparked her interest in a career in the civil service. Jain completed her schooling up to the Class 12th at Cambridge School in Delhi. After which she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from Subharti Medical College in Meerut. After realizing her desire to serve the larger community, she began her UPSC exam preparation journey.

Tanu Jain And Her First UPSC Attempt

Earlier in 2012, Jain appeared for the UPSC examination for the first time. She cleared the preliminary round. Despite initial failures, she persisted and succeeded in her third attempt in 2014. In 2015, she commenced her first posting in the Armed Forces Headquarters Service. As per the News18 report, her husband, Vatsalya Pandit, is also an IAS officer. With only two months of preparation, she was able to pass the UPSC preliminary examination on her first try. She demonstrated resiliency and secured an All India Rank(AIR) of 648 on her third attempt in 2014.

In addition to her professional achievements, Tanu Jain frequently posts snippets of her personal life on social media. Her large Instagram following of 154K responds favourably to the heartwarming images she posts with her husband and son, creating a strong bond with her audience. IAS Officer Tanu Jain continues to uplift and support UPSC aspirants through her social media presence, mock interviews, and motivational speeches, enabling them to pursue their aspirations of serving the country through civil services.

