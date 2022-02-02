TANUVAS 2022: The Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) has released the rank list for undergraduate admissions. All those who have applied for admissions to the BVSc and AH and the B.Tech programmes can visit theTANUVAS ‘s official website on tanuvas.ac.inAlso Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Managerial Posts at recruitment.eil.co.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

TANUVAS 2022 UG Merit List: Here's How to Download

Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on tanuvas.ac.in.

Click on the Academic Section.

Section. Now click on the Under Graduate option available under the Admissions section.

option available under the Admissions section. Click on Apply Online option, and then the ‘Undergraduate Admission (For B.V.Sc. & A.H. and B.Tech Courses)’option.

Now click on the Tamil Nadu State Candidates option.

option. The UG Admission dashboard with the list of courses will appear.

Click on the concerned category and download the merit list.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to download the TANUVAS 2022 UG Merit list.

Note, there are 480 seats on offer for BVSc & AH and a total of 100 for BTech. The official notice issued on thr website reads, “Further process of Admission such as Offline / Online counselling will be conducted later as per the Rules of Reservation of Government of Tamil Nadu.”