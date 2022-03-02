TBJEE 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination(TBJEE 2022) has started the online registration process for Tripura JEE 2022 on its official website. However, the last date to apply for the exam has been extended till March 7, 2022.Also Read - Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For 219 Posts at gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Interested and eligible candidates can register online for the Tripura JEE exam 2022 through the official website, tbjee.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to register was today, March 2, 2022.

Important Dates to Remember

The TJEE registration began: February 16, 2022

The TJEE registration will end: March 2, 2022

TJEE exam date: April 27, 2022

TBJEE 2022: Step by Step Guide to complete the Application Process

Step 1 : Go to the official website of Tripura Board of Joint Examination, tbjee.nic.in

: Go to the official website of Tripura Board of Joint Examination, Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ” Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022 ” available on the homepage.”

Click on the link that reads, ” ” available on the homepage.” Step 3: New users need to register themselves first by clicking on the New User Registration option.

New users need to register themselves first by clicking on the option. Step 4 : Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, date of birth, and password.

: Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, date of birth, and password. Step 5 : Once registered, log in again with the new id and password.

: Once registered, log in again with the new id and password. Step 6: Complete the application form, and upload the necessary documents.

Complete the application form, and upload the necessary documents. Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form. Step 8: Save, Download and take a printout of the TBJEE 2022 application form for future reference.

Application Fee

General male candidates: Rs 550

SC/ST male candidates: Rs 450

All Female and BPL (male & female) candidates: Rs 350

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the TBJEE 2022 application form. One can click on the link given below to check the latest notice issued by the Board.