TBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the TBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Term 2 soon. The TBSE Board students must note that the officials have not announced the formal date and time for the declaration of the results. Soon after the formal announcement of TBSE 10th 12th Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.

The TBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted from April 18, 2022 to May 6, 2022 and the TBSE 12th Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 25, 2022 to May 25, 2022.

TBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: Steps To Check Scores

Go to the official website – tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Click on the TBSE Madhyamik Term1 Result 2022 or TBSE HS+2 Result (2022) link.

A login window will open on the screen.

Enter your roll number and registration numbers.

Click on Show Results.

Tripura term 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

TBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: Key Details

The Term 2 Results will be announced soon

The TBSE Class 10 and 12 must note that the official date and time details will be released soon by next week.

The TBSE 10th Term 1 Results 2022 was announce by the Tripura Board on February 28, 2022 and the exam was conducted from December 16, 2021 to December 29, 2021.

The TBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2022 were released by the Tripura Board also on February 28, 2022

The exam was conducted from December 15, 2021 to January 7, 2022.

The link for the results will be made active only after the results are announced.