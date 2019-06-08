TBSE 10th Result 2019: Class 10th result of Tripura Madhyamik examination or TBSE Madhyamik results has been released today at 9.00 am. The result of TBSE Madhyamik for Class 10 was declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education on its website tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

Students who appeared for Tripura Madhyamik Class 10 examinations should be ready with their hall tickets to find out their result because it contains roll number, registration number, centre details.

Follow the steps to check TBSE class 10 or TBSE Madhyamik result:

Step 1: Visit tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Science – Year 2019

Step 3: Then click Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2019

Step 4: Enter the Credentials in the format asked.

Step 5: Click on Show Result.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from January 01, 1976.