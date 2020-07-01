TBSE 10th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Wednesday confirmed that it will release the TBSE Class 10 Board Result 2020 or Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 on July 3 at 9 AM. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results once it is declared by visiting the official website – tripura.nic.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Also Read - Tripura Lockdown News: Complete 24-hr Shutdown on July 5, Emergency Services Allowed

Students are advised to keep an out on the website for further updates and information regarding the result.

The TBSE 10th exams 2020 were held from March 3, however, some subject examinations had to be postponed due to the coronavirus-infused lockdown. Subsequently, the Tripura Board cancelled the remaining exams as the lockdown was extended.

Here’s how to check your TBSE 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE – tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and credentials in the required fields

Step 4: Hit Submit

Step 5: Your TBSE Result 2020 will be on your screen

Step 6: Download it and save for future reference

Alternatively, if a student is unable to access the website, they can get their results via SMS by typing – TBSE10<space><ROLL NO> – and sending it to 7738299899.