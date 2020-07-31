TBSE 12th HS Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Ucchaya Madhyamik results on Friday and Class 12 students can access the TBSE results by visiting the official website portal – tripura.nic.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Also Read - TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 Declared: Scores Available Shortly on tbresults.tripura.gov.in | How to Check, Other Details

Pass Percentage

The pass percentage for TBSE Higher Secondary exam 2020 in Class 12 was recorded at 80.80 per cent. Science stream students fared better than others in the TBSE results with 89.85 per cent students clearing the exam. On the other hand, the pass percentage of Arts stream was recorded at 79.52 per cent, while that of Commerce stream was at 78.56 per cent.

Notably, the Tripura Board has awarded the highest marks received by students for subjects in which the exam could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic.

TBSE Toppers

In Science stream, Ruchika Sarkar from Arya Colony HS School stood first with 473 marks, followed by Deepjoy Rudra Sarma from Umakanta Academy in Agartala who stood second with 472 marks. Angkita Baidya from Baikhora HS School got 469 marks to get the third position.

From Arts, Bipasha Chakraborty from Vivekananda Vidyapith H.S School in Agartala bagged the first position with 482 marks. The second and third position was secured by Raj Bir Datta from Shishu Bihar HS School in Agartala who got 471 marks and Payel Debnath from Belonia Vidyapith HS School in South district with 467 marks.

In Commerce stream, 11 students bagged top ten positions and Swarupa Banik from Prachya Bharati HS School in Agartala stood first with 455 marks. The second position was secured by Ankita Paul from Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial HS school in Agartala with 446 marks, while Sabita Paul from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala got 440 marks and stood third.

Review of Answersheets

Students who wish to review their answersheets need to submit application for rechecking or revaluation to their respective schools latest by August 10. The schools are to submit the applications to TBSE by August 14.