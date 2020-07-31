TBSE 12th HS Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to announce the Ucchaya Madhyamik results on Friday at 9 AM. Class 12 students will be able to access the TBSE result by 9:45 AM on the official website portal – tripura.nic.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Also Read - Tripura Lockdown News: Amid 3-Day Full Shutdown, Door-to-Door COVID-19 Survey Launched

The TBSE 12th HS exams 2020 were held in March this year, however, a few subject exams had remained pending due to the coronavirus-infused lockdown. The Tripura Board planned to conduct the remaining exams in June, but eventually cancelled it as the lockdown was extended.

Here's how to check your TBSE 12th HS Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE – tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Tripura Ucchaya Madhyamik Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and credentials in the required fields

Step 4: Hit Submit

Step 5: Your TBSE 12th Result 2020 will be on your screen

Step 6: Download it and save for future reference

Alternatively, if a student is unable to access the website, they can get their results via SMS by typing – TBSE12<space><ROLL NO> – and sending it to 54242.

Marks on Cancelled Papers

Class 12 students will be awarded marks on the cancelled papers based on the maximum marks they get in a subject paper that was conducted. As a result, if a student scores the highest in Science, he/she will be awarded the same marks in the cancelled Statistics exam.

The Tripura Board was not able to conduct exams for Sanskrit, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, Arabic and Music, Geography, Home Management and Home Nursing, as well as Nutrition.

The TBSE had announced the Class 10 results 2020 earlier this month. A total of 69.49 per cent students cleared the exam. The pass percentage was significantly lower than in 2019, where 79.05 per cent students had cleared the Tripura board Madhyamik exams.