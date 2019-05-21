TBSE 12th Science Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the TBSE 12th Science stream result 2019 or Uchha Madhyamik on Monday, May 21, on the official website tripuraresults.nic.in.

Students must remain patient in case the official website is down due to heavy traffic, they can check their results in a while.

Tripura Board students are advised to keep their admit card and hall ticket number handy in order to check their result. The TBSE 12th Results 2019 can be checked on the following websites: tripura.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in, results.indiaresults.com, and exmaresults.net.

Here’s how you can check your TBSE 12th Science Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE’s official website at tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab which reads ‘Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Science – Year 2019 – Click Here’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and hall ticket number to check your Tripura 12th Science Result 2019. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will display on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The percentage this year improved by four per cent, touching 88.95 per cent. Board topper Nilanjan Deb, from B.B. Institution, scored a maximum of 464 marks securing the first position.