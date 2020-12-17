The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) candidates who are preparing for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, we have some important news for you. According to Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Tripura is planning to conduct its Madhyamik and Higher Secondary school board examinations from May 10 depending on the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Also Read - TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 Declared: Who Are The Streamwise Toppers? Pass Percentage This Year

The Minister, speaking to reporters after a governing body meeting of the state education board, said regular classwork for class 10 and class 12 board examinations were started December 7 with a set of restrictions in line of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry.

According to the latest decision, the board exams would start on May 10 and end within June 9. The dates might be altered in view of the prevailing situation. However, they aren't likely to be deferred, Education Minister Nath said.

“Forms of candidates appearing for their board examinations next year would have to submit before the board between January 15-27. Classwork would continue in the schools till the commencement of pre-board exams,” the minister informed.

Dual question papers would be set for the examinations next year based on the course curriculum and syllabus, which was earlier reduced by 30 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing affect on classes.

“We have decided to start the pre-board exams from April 1 and end it within April 20. The results would be published within April 30. These results would carry weightage in the final board results including weightage from assignments and internal test marks,” the minister said, according to The Indian Express.