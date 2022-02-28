Tripura Board Exams 2021-2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 Term1 Results today on its official website. Students who have appeared in the Madhyamik (10th standard) Term-1 Examination or in Higher Secondary (H.S. +2 Stage) Term-1 Examination can check their Term 1 Results from the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.Also Read - KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 1492 Posts on kptcl.karnataka.gov.in

Tripura Board Exams 2021-2022: Step by Step Guide to Download TBSE Term 1 Result

Go to the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, ” Higher Secondary (H.S. +2 Stage) Term-1 Examination Result 2021-2022 or Madhyamik (10th standard) Term-1 Examination Result 2021-2022 .

or . Enter the required credentials such as Roll number, Enrollment number, and click on the show result option.

Your TBSE Term 1 Result appears on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the TBSE Term 1 Result for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the Tripura Term 1 Results.

The Board has conducted the Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results in the month of December, 2021. Meanwhile, the Board will conduct the Term 2 Exam from March 15, 2022.